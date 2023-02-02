Funko Debuts “Willow” Pop! Figures Inspired by the Classic Film

Last fall Lucasfilm took fans back to the world of Willow with a Disney+ sequel series to the original film, and while fans have fallen in love with the new adventure, Funko is looking back to the OG source material for a new wave of Pop! figures.

It’s been 35 years since audiences were whisked away on a dangerous quest in the film Willow but the story lives on. Not only in Disney+ series, but also through some fantastic collectibles from Funko Pop!

Fans of all ages can experience the wonder and magic of the epic fantasy right at home as they bring new figures to their display case. This wave of Pop! includes: Willow Ufgood Sorsha General Kael Madmartigan

Each is dressed in their signature, world weary and action ready looks from the film, and comes attached to a circular base that includes a “Willow” nameplate on the front.

Some lucky fans might even wind up a Chase Variant of Sorsha wearing her helmet and holding her sword at the ready. Please note these are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

The Willow Funko Pop collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop collection is The Pop! figures are expected to ship to fans in May 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Willow Ufgood Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Willow Sorsha Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Willow Madmartigan Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

