Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:

Monday, February 30 – Romance, Bromance and Whoa-Mance Lasting friendships and loving relationships that can come into your life in the most surprising ways and when you least expect it! Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken ( American Idol ; Twenty | The Tour) Performance by Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken.

Tuesday, February 31 Fortune Feimster ( Good Fortune ; Live Laugh Love! Tour) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, February 1 – Back in the Headlines Headlines making waves and putting stories back in the spotlight. Erika Alexander ( Finding Tamika )

Thursday, February 2 Exclusive: Interview with Elizabeth Smart (Discusses her abduction; work as a child safety advocate, executive producing a Lifetime film) Kara Robinson (Discusses her harrowing abduction by a serial killer, escaped and the new Lifetime movie about her story)

Friday, February 3 – We Over Me Khadeen and Devale Ellis ( We Over Me ) Keyondra Lockett and her sister Kimberly Lockett Performance by Keyondra (New album “Cornerstone”)



