Cover Revealed For New “Rick Riordan Presents” Title, “The Spirit Glass”

A new interview from School Library Journal has revealed the cover from the new book from author Roshani Chokshi, Disney Books, and Rick Riordan Presents.
What’s Happening:
- Author Roshani Chokshi’s newest book, part of the Rick Riordan Presents series, is due out in September of this year, and fans are getting a look at the cover of The Spirit Glass.
- In the story, Eleven-year old Corazon cannot wait until her powers as a babaylan emerge; as a mystical healer and spirit guide, she will finally be able to bring her parents back to life instead of using her soul key for their weekly visits from the spirit world. But when her powers seem dormant and a malicious ghost steals her key, Corazon must traverse both worlds to save her own, and the people she loves.
- Chokshi said this about her new book: “The Spirit Glass is special for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it is the fulfillment of a promise I made to my mother many years ago when I told her that one day I would write a story just for her. But when The Spirit Glass really became special to me was during the act of writing. What I had thought would be a story about ghosts and funny monsters, quests, and history became…softer. It became a story of grief and growing up. It became deeply personal in the aftermath of loss I experienced at the time of writing and it made every scene all the more precious and, truthfully, cathartic to bring to life.”
- Regarding Rick Riordan Presents, the Percy Jackson author says “Rick Riordan Presents is one small branch of the Disney-Hyperion Publishing family. We aim to publish about four books a year. All these will be books that my editor Stephanie Lurie and I feel will appeal to kids who like my books. In other words, they will probably be some type of middle grade adventure, with lots of humor and action, and probably draw on myth or folklore in some way. Our goal is to publish great middle grade authors from underrepresented cultures and backgrounds, to let them tell their own stories inspired by the mythology and folklore of their own heritage. Over the years, I’ve gotten many questions from my fans about whether I might write about various world mythologies, but in most cases I knew I wasn’t the best person to write those books. Much better, I thought, to use my experience and my platform at Disney to put the spotlight on other great writers who are actually from those cultures and know the mythologies better than I do. Let them tell their own stories, and I would do whatever I could to help those books find a wide audience!”