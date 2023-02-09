TRON: Identity Launching in April 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC

TRON: Identity will launch in April 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC.
What's Happening:
- TRON: Identity will be released in April 2023 for the Nintendo Switch and PC.
- Prepare to enter a new grid where an unprecedented crime has been committed and uncover its dangerous truths.
About TRON: Identity:
- Something has been taken. Enter a new Grid and forge alliances via visual novel gameplay, uncovering truths through Identity Disc puzzles.
- In a new Grid, forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without User intervention, an unprecedented crime has been committed.
- The Repository stands at the center of this society. In the aftermath of a break-in, the future of this Grid hangs in the balance.
- TRON: Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom.
- Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.
- The decisions you make will actively influence the story, with a multitude of possible outcomes, good and bad – all depending on your carefully chosen words.
- You’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters, and decide whether to ally with them, spurn them, or even derezz them.
- However you choose to deal with them, you’ll need to recover their lost memories in your search for answers, puzzling your way through defragging Identity Discs.
- A new extension of the TRON franchise – Unlock a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose.
- Beautiful, hand-crafted character art – Watch the story come to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.
- Rich world-building and storytelling – In a brand-new Grid with its own nuanced structure, there is much to discover about the programs and places around you.
- Reveal memories – The truth of the case is hidden in the Identity Discs of those around you. Defrag their Discs to navigate the complex path to a solution in these unique puzzles.
- One mystery, many endings – Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.
- Developed by the award-winning team behind Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular – Brought to you by a team steeped in sci-fi stories, we are incredibly excited to share this game with you.