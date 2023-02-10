“GMA3” Guest List: Alan Cumming, Robert Irvine and More to Appear Week of February 13th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:

  • Monday, February 6
    • Pamela Smart on her Appeal
    • Chef Joe Isidori (National Italian Food Day)
    • Adam Richman (The Food That Built America)
  • Tuesday, February 7
    • Chef Robert Irvine (Overcoming Impossible)
    • Esther Perel (Psychotherapist, podcast host and author)
    • Alan Cumming (Marlowe)
  • Wednesday, February 8
    • Rachel Scott reports on the Jackson water crisis
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, February 9
    • Melissa Urban (The Book of Boundaries)
    • Leslie Corona (RealSimple senior home editor)
    • Nate Bargatze (Nate Bargatze: Hello World)
  • Friday, February 10
    • Chef Marcus Samuelson and Byron Pitts (Culture Conversations)
    • Kate Bowler (The Lives We Actually Have)

