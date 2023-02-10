GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:

Monday, February 6 Pamela Smart on her Appeal Chef Joe Isidori (National Italian Food Day) Adam Richman ( The Food That Built America )

Tuesday, February 7 Chef Robert Irvine ( Overcoming Impossible ) Esther Perel (Psychotherapist, podcast host and author) Alan Cumming ( Marlowe )

Wednesday, February 8 Rachel Scott reports on the Jackson water crisis Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 9 Melissa Urban ( The Book of Boundaries ) Leslie Corona ( RealSimple senior home editor) Nate Bargatze ( Nate Bargatze: Hello World )

Friday, February 10 Chef Marcus Samuelson and Byron Pitts ( Culture Conversations ) Kate Bowler ( The Lives We Actually Have )



