GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:
- Monday, February 6
- Pamela Smart on her Appeal
- Chef Joe Isidori (National Italian Food Day)
- Adam Richman (The Food That Built America)
- Tuesday, February 7
- Chef Robert Irvine (Overcoming Impossible)
- Esther Perel (Psychotherapist, podcast host and author)
- Alan Cumming (Marlowe)
- Wednesday, February 8
- Rachel Scott reports on the Jackson water crisis
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, February 9
- Melissa Urban (The Book of Boundaries)
- Leslie Corona (RealSimple senior home editor)
- Nate Bargatze (Nate Bargatze: Hello World)
- Friday, February 10
- Chef Marcus Samuelson and Byron Pitts (Culture Conversations)
- Kate Bowler (The Lives We Actually Have)
