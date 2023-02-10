This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 13th-17th:

Monday, February 13 – Rhyme and Reason Performance by Pastor Mike Jr. (“Winning” from his new album Impossible ) Performance by Louyah (“Dire Diamonds”) Noelle Scaggs (Fitz And The Tantrums)

Tuesday, February 14 – Dating in 2023 Shay Levister (Shay Your Love Diva) Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Performance by Julio Iglesias Jr. ( Under the Covers ) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, February 15 – Radical, Relevant, Real Daytime exclusive interview: Erykah Badu Theo Rossi ( Emily the Criminal ) Comedian Sam Morrison ( Sugar Daddy )

Thursday, February 16 – I’ve Got the Power Susan Lucci Brandice Daniel Gus Kenworthy ( Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test )

Friday, February 17 – Yummy, Power, Respect: The New Stars Taking The Food World by Storm! Jadakiss (Kiss Café) Chef Nyesha Arrington ( Next Level Chef ) Rapper Bun B (Secret to his award-winning burger) Joey Skladany ( Basic Bitchen Cookbook )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.