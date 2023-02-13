Disney Legend Jon Favreau Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Disney Legend and star of both the Marvel and Star Wars universe Jon Favreau got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.
- Jon Favreau received the 2,746th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.
- The actor-director-producer is known for directing all three Iron Man films for Marvel Studios as well as creating the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian for Disney+.
- He has also acted in both of those projects and had a hand in several other Marvel and Star Wars projects as well.
- He has also directed the live-action adaptations of Disney’s The Jungle Book and The Lion King.
- He is also known for directing the beloved holiday film Elf and acting in films like The Replacements and Chef as well as series like Friends.
- Favreau became a Disney Legend in 2019 as part of a class that also included his Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.
- Downey Jr. and chef Roy Choi presented Favreau with this honor during a ceremony today.
- Watch the full ceremony in the video below: