This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:

Monday, February 20 – Twist of Fate Performance by Chase Rice ( I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell ) Tobi Bamtefa ( Mayor of Kingstown ) Teen who’s being hailed a hero after rescuing a man from a sinking car Couple whose relationship was put to the ultimate test by a near-fatal accident and memory loss

Tuesday, February 21 – Modern Masculinity Justin Baldoni and father, Sam ( It Ends With Us; Father and Son relationships) Tyler Lepley ( Harlem ) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, February 22 – Urgent! Live Your Life Robin Arzón (Peloton VP/Head Instructor; Strong Baby ) Bozoma Saint John ( The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss and Survival ) Grace Byers ( Harlem )

Thursday, February 23 – Live, Laugh, Love, Part 2 Trevante Rhodes, Shamier Anderson and Miles Warren ( Bruiser ) Mattie Jackson Selecman (daughter of Alan Jackson; finding new purpose and love again after loss) Ahmed Ahmed, Rabbi Bob Alper and Reverend Susan Sparks (How to “Laugh in Peace”)

Friday, February 24 – Mystery Hour! A fun-filled hour jam packed with surprise guests that will have viewers doing a double take!



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.