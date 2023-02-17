Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:

Monday, February 20 Elizabeth Banks ( Cocaine Bear ) Madelyn Cline ( Outer Banks and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ) Performance from Broadway’s Some Like It Hot

Tuesday, February 21 The Political View with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ( It’s OK to Angry About Capitalism ) Michael B. Jordan ( Creed III )

Wednesday, February 22 Guy Fieri ( Tournament of Champions )

Thursday, February 23 Goldie Taylor ( The Love You Save: A Memoir )

Friday, February 24 Billy Crudup ( Hello Tomorrow! )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.