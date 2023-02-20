D23 To Host Member Events Around The Globe As Part of Disney100 Festivities

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is taking special member events around the globe, starting in a few weeks, with different events for members celebrating Star Wars, Disneyland Paris, and Disney 100.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Disney100—an anniversary of global proportions—D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is headed to Europe for a trio of events that D23 Members won’t want to miss!

D23 will arrive first at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London from April 7–10, and the fan club will be covering the event all weekend, bringing members all the intergalactic fun. They’ll also be hosting a D23 Member-exclusive screening on Saturday, April 8th, and more details are expected on that offering soon.

D23 will then be crossing the English Channel for a one-of-a-kind Gold Member event at Disneyland Paris, to celebrate the grand finale of their 30th anniversary celebration! On Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, D23 Gold Members will be invited to celebrate at Disneyland Paris with exclusive tours led by Walt Disney Imagineering, specialty dining opportunities, behind-the-scenes looks at the parks, a peek at the latest entertainment, and even more exciting experiences celebrating 30 Magical Years of this Disney Destination.

Finally, later in April, D23 Members will be invited to experience all the excitement of the celebration of the century in Germany with a special preview of Disney100: The Exhibition during its European premiere at Kleine Olympiahalle in Munich! Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite stories using innovation and immersive technology throughout ten galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit. The Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including Disney’s “Crown Jewels”—more than 250 rarely-seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia. More details for the member-exclusive opening celebration of this incredible exhibit are expected soon.

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by