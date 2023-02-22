Young King Hair Care Launches Line of Wakanda-Inspired Products

In celebration of Black History Month, Marvel is spotlighting Young King Hair Care, a natural hair grooming company for multicultural young men, who launched a line of products inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Young King Hair Care boasts an incredible array of high-quality hair care products created for young men with textured hair.

For the Wakanda-inspired hair care line, their talented team spent more than a year conducting market research and multiple rounds of product development to perfect the formulas.

They partnered with Black-owned creative agency Artoholiks to create product designs that were bold and playful, yet still aligned with their brand aesthetic.

The 5-piece collection includes a cleansing co-wash, refreshing oil spray, styling balm, and a gift set that includes mini versions of shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and curling cream. Each product is infused with ingredients native to Africa, including baobab and marula oils.

What they’re saying: