Young King Hair Care Launches Line of Wakanda-Inspired Products

In celebration of Black History Month, Marvel is spotlighting Young King Hair Care, a natural hair grooming company for multicultural young men, who launched a line of products inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Young King Hair Care boasts an incredible array of high-quality hair care products created for young men with textured hair.
- For the Wakanda-inspired hair care line, their talented team spent more than a year conducting market research and multiple rounds of product development to perfect the formulas.
- They partnered with Black-owned creative agency Artoholiks to create product designs that were bold and playful, yet still aligned with their brand aesthetic.
- The 5-piece collection includes a cleansing co-wash, refreshing oil spray, styling balm, and a gift set that includes mini versions of shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and curling cream. Each product is infused with ingredients native to Africa, including baobab and marula oils.
What they’re saying:
- Cora Miller, Creator of Young King Hair Care:“As founders of Young King and more importantly, as parents of a growing Black boy, we want to change the narrative of how the world sees young men of color. We know our young kings are royally crafted. They are our future change makers, and they will help make this world a better place. For us, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a celebration of Black culture and excellence. We wanted these products to be just as unique and dynamic as our target audience– from the ingredients, to the scent, to the packaging design. We wanted to be thoughtful in formulating, sourcing and finalizing this limited-edition collection, and ensure it was authentic and relevant for our consumers. Based on the consumer research we completed, one of the biggest pain points for parents was not knowing what to do nor how to style their sons’ hair and finding little options for clean, premium quality ingredients. We know how important representation is and we firmly believe boys who look like our son should be able to see themselves in the products they use.”