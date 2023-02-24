GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 27th-March 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:
- Monday, February 27
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (Mississippi water crisis)
- Tennessee State Representative Justin J. Pearson
- Devin Dwyer reports on student loans
- Moby (Punk Rock Vegan Movie“)
- Tuesday, February 28
- Women Behind the Lens series: Oscars’ hair and makeup
- Alex Perez (remembering the first Black-owned television station)
- Milly Almodovar (Beauty expert)
- James Longman interviews cast of The Banshees of Inisherin
- Wednesday, March 1
- Women Behind the Lens series: Elvis
- Dr. Shefali Tsabary (clinical psychologist; The Parenting Map)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Thursday, March 2
- Women Behind the Lens series: Costume designer Ruth E. Carter
- Dr. Amy Shah (I’m So Effing Hungry)
- Royal superfan Donna Werner
- Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Friday, March 3
- Women Behind the Lens series: Sarah Polley and Lesley Paterson
- Lysa TerKeurst (Good Boundaries and Goodbyes)
- Performance by New Edition
