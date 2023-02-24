GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 27th-March 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:

Monday, February 27 Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (Mississippi water crisis) Tennessee State Representative Justin J. Pearson Devin Dwyer reports on student loans Moby ( Punk Rock Vegan Movie “)

Tuesday, February 28 Women Behind the Lens series: Oscars’ hair and makeup Alex Perez (remembering the first Black-owned television station) Milly Almodovar (Beauty expert) James Longman interviews cast of The Banshees of Inisherin

Wednesday, March 1 Women Behind the Lens series: Elvis Dr. Shefali Tsabary (clinical psychologist; The Parenting Map ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

Thursday, March 2 Women Behind the Lens series: Costume designer Ruth E. Carter Dr. Amy Shah ( I’m So Effing Hungry ) Royal superfan Donna Werner Jerry Bruckheimer ( Top Gun: Maverick )

Friday, March 3 Women Behind the Lens series: Sarah Polley and Lesley Paterson Lysa TerKeurst ( Good Boundaries and Goodbyes ) Performance by New Edition



