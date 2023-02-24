“GMA3” Guest List: Cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and More to Appear Week of February 27th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 27th-March 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:

  • Monday, February 27
    • Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (Mississippi water crisis)
    • Tennessee State Representative Justin J. Pearson
    • Devin Dwyer reports on student loans
    • Moby (Punk Rock Vegan Movie“)
  • Tuesday, February 28
    • Women Behind the Lens series: Oscars’ hair and makeup
    • Alex Perez (remembering the first Black-owned television station)
    • Milly Almodovar (Beauty expert)
    • James Longman interviews cast of The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Wednesday, March 1
    • Women Behind the Lens series: Elvis 
    • Dr. Shefali Tsabary (clinical psychologist; The Parenting Map)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
  • Thursday, March 2
    • Women Behind the Lens series: Costume designer Ruth E. Carter
    • Dr. Amy Shah (I’m So Effing Hungry)
    • Royal superfan Donna Werner
    • Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Friday, March 3
    • Women Behind the Lens series: Sarah Polley and Lesley Paterson
    • Lysa TerKeurst (Good Boundaries and Goodbyes)
    • Performance by New Edition

