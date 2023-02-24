This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:
- Monday, February 27
- Michael B. Jordan (Creed III)
- Blake Shelton (Back to the Honky Tonk)
- Tuesday, February 28
- Courteney Cox (Scream VI)
- Ike Barinholtz (The History of the World Part II)
- Wednesday, March 1
- Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian)
- Nicole Byer (Grand Crew)
- Musical Guest Tove Lo
- Thursday, March 2
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Musical Guest Kali Uchis
- Friday, March 3
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.