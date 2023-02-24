“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Michael B. Jordan, Jon Fraveau and More to Appear Week of February 27th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:

  • Monday, February 27
    • Michael B. Jordan (Creed III)
    • Blake Shelton (Back to the Honky Tonk)
  • Tuesday, February 28
  • Wednesday, March 1
    • Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian)
    • Nicole Byer (Grand Crew)
    • Musical Guest Tove Lo
  • Thursday, March 2
    • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
    • Musical Guest Kali Uchis
  • Friday, March 3
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.