This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:

Monday, February 27 Michael B. Jordan ( Creed III ) Blake Shelton ( Back to the Honky Tonk )

Tuesday, February 28 Courteney Cox ( Scream VI ) Ike Barinholtz ( The History of the World Part II )

Wednesday, March 1 Jon Favreau ( The Mandalorian ) Nicole Byer ( Grand Crew ) Musical Guest Tove Lo

Thursday, March 2 Paul Mescal ( Aftersun ) Musical Guest Kali Uchis

Friday, March 3 TBA



