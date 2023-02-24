Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 27th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 3rd:

Monday, February 27 Riley Keough ( Daisy Jones & The Six ) Cristo Fernández ( Ted Lasso )

Tuesday, February 28 Marlon Wayans Wendi Mclendon-Covey ( The Goldbergs )

Wednesday, March 1 Michelle Yeoh Yumna Jawad aka “The Feel Good Foodie” (National Peanut Butter Lovers Day)

Thursday, March 2 Willem Dafoe ( Inside ) Lea Michele ( Funny Girl; Glee )

Friday, March 3 Woody Harrelson ( Champions ) Jennifer Nettles ( Farmer Wants a Wife )



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.