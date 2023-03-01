Burke Magnus Will Now Oversee Content at ESPN While Rosalyn Durant is VP of Programming/Acquisitions

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has handed over oversight of content and newsgathering to Burke Magnus, according to Variety.

  • There have been so many changes since the return of CEO Bob Iger to the Walt Disney Company, and ESPN is no exception.
  • Magnus is a veteran ESPN executive who has helped the sports media giant with sports rights deals with most of the major sport leagues as well as setting up new content initiatives.
  • According to a new memo from Pitaro, Magnus has been named president of content.
  • He will supervise studio shows, news gatherings, live events, investigative journalism, original content/ESPN Films, and more.
  • Rosalyn Durant, a Disney veteran, has been overseeing Disney facilities in its parks division. He will be returning to ESPN as executive vice president of programming and acquisitions.