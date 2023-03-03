20th Century Studios Comic Book Imprint To Debut On Marvel’s “Planet of the Apes #1”

Marvel Comics is set to launch the 20th Century Studios comic book imprint this April, with Planet of the Apes #1 as the first title in the new imprint from Marvel Comics.

What’s Happening:

Announced today with The Hollywood Reporter , Marvel Comics will be launching its first-ever 20th Century Studios comic book imprint this April!

, Marvel Comics will be launching its first-ever 20th Century Studios comic book imprint this April! The new imprint will kick off with PLANET OF THE APES #1 , on sale April 5, shortly followed by Marvel’s upcoming ALIEN and PREDATOR comic book series. Fans will see the 20th Century Studios comic book imprint reflected on PLANET OF THE APES, ALIEN and PREDATOR covers beginning with PLANET OF THE APES #1, ALIEN #1 , and PREDATOR #2 in April and moving forward.

, on sale April 5, shortly followed by Marvel’s upcoming and comic book series. Fans will see the 20th Century Studios comic book imprint reflected on and covers beginning with , and in April and moving forward. Marvel Comics’ new imprint will draw upon 20th Century Studios’ award-winning and pop culture-defining franchises that have reached millions of fans around the globe, including iconic franchises like Planet of the Apes, Predator, Alien, and more.

For over 80 years, Marvel and 20th Century Studios each have established a legacy of storytelling that has lasted for generations. The 20th Century Studios imprint from Marvel marks the next collaborative chapter to bring those stories to life – new and classic characters, worlds, universes, and more – all in the grand tradition of classic Marvel Comics.

Marvel began publishing its latest ALIEN comic book series in 2021 and its latest PREDATOR comic book series in 2022, both to critical acclaim.

comic book series in 2021 and its latest comic book series in 2022, both to critical acclaim. More details are expected in the coming weeks with the new PLANET OF THE APES, ALIEN, and PREDATOR series coming within Marvel Comics’ new 20th Century Studios imprint!

What They’re Saying:

C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief, Marvel Comics: “Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love. This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that. Now that we’re bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we’re all honored to expand upon it in the coming months.”

“Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love. This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that. Now that we’re bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we’re all honored to expand upon it in the coming months.” Steve Asbell, President, 20th Century Studios: “We’ve had a blast working with C.B. and his team and, as lifetime Marvel comics fans, it’s an honor to be a part of such an enduring creative legacy. We think fans will love the fresh takes on these beloved, iconic movies.”