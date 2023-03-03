“Aladdin” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” Among Musicals Coming To Dr. Phillips Center In Orlando For 2023/24 Season

Dr. Phillips Center has announced the lineup for the 10th Broadway in Orlando season, and fans can now see the titles coming to the Walt Disney Theater, with dates for each show expected next week.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce the lineup for the 10th Broadway in Orlando season. The dynamic 9-show lineup in Walt Disney Theater features the return of three blockbuster musicals Annie, Disney’s Aladdin and Les Misérables , as well as the Broadway in Orlando premieres of six new shows including Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire , the new adaptation of Peter Pan and the brand new Clue –the latter five of which are debuting their first national tours.

Disney’s and , as well as the Broadway in Orlando premieres of six new shows including , the new adaptation of and the brand new –the latter five of which are debuting their first national tours. The AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 23/24 Season is presented by Florida Theatrical Association in partnership with Broadway Across America and the Dr. Phillips Center. The arts center’s Walt Disney Theater has been home to Broadway in Orlando for the past seven seasons, following Broadway's two seasons at the former Bob Carr Theater before the Dr. Phillips Center opened in 2014.

If you are an AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 subscriber, renewals will begin March 10th. Join the waitlist at BroadwayinOrlando.com

Annie

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Funny Girl

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theater has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Disney’s Aladdin

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin , the hit Broadway musical.

, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

comes the timeless story of a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as “Pure Genie-Us,” Aladdin features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast) , Tony Award winner Tim Rice ( The Lion King, Aida ), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman , Tony Award winner Tim Rice ( ), and book writer Chad Beguelin Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this “Fabulous” and “Extravagant” (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is “Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical!

is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and —above all —Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

Jagged Little Pill

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show—is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus ( Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” ( The Guardian) . “Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." ( The New York Times)

with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” ( . “Redemptive, rousing and real, stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." ( You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at Jagged Little Pill.

Mrs. Doubtfire

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together. Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Orlando in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Peter Pan

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Pricewith additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying", "I Gotta Crow", "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland". PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning––your entire family will be Hooked!

Clue

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. “A very fun whodunit that strikes contemporary parallels on the way to its grand reveal.” – The New York Times

Les Misérables