“GMA3” Guest List: Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and More to Appear Week of March 6th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 6th-10th:

  • Monday, March 6
    • Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
    • Domee Shi (director), Sara Dosa (director) and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle (sound editor)
    • Rob Shuter (The 4 Word Answer)
    • “Mrs. Dow Jones” Haley Sacks (Financial influencer)
    • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
  • Tuesday, March 7
    • Brian G. Buckmire (Come Home Safe)
    • Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
    • Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis (14-year-old fashion designer)
  • Wednesday, March 8
    • Paula Faris (You Don’t Have to Carry It All)
    • Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson 
  • Thursday, March 9
    • Robin Arzón (Peloton’s head instructor; Strong Baby)
    • Lauren Iannotti (Oscar party tips)
    • Andy Serkis (Luther: The Fallen Sun)
  • Friday, March 10
    • Bill Kramer (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO)
    • Kelley Carter and Mike Muse with Oscars predictions
    • Oscars trophy presenters from the Academy Gold Rising program
    • Diane Warren (Applause)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.