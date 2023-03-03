GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 6th-10th:

Monday, March 6 Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) Domee Shi (director), Sara Dosa (director) and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle (sound editor) Rob Shuter ( The 4 Word Answer ) “Mrs. Dow Jones” Haley Sacks (Financial influencer) Brian Tyree Henry ( Causeway )

Tuesday, March 7 Brian G. Buckmire ( Come Home Safe ) Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis (14-year-old fashion designer)

Wednesday, March 8 Paula Faris ( You Don’t Have to Carry It All ) Delroy Lindo ( UnPrisoned ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 9 Robin Arzón (Peloton’s head instructor; Strong Baby ) Lauren Iannotti (Oscar party tips) Andy Serkis ( Luther: The Fallen Sun )

Friday, March 10 Bill Kramer (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO) Kelley Carter and Mike Muse with Oscars predictions Oscars trophy presenters from the Academy Gold Rising program Diane Warren ( Applause )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.