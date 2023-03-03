GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 6th-10th:
- Monday, March 6
- Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
- Domee Shi (director), Sara Dosa (director) and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle (sound editor)
- Rob Shuter (The 4 Word Answer)
- “Mrs. Dow Jones” Haley Sacks (Financial influencer)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Tuesday, March 7
- Brian G. Buckmire (Come Home Safe)
- Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis (14-year-old fashion designer)
- Wednesday, March 8
- Paula Faris (You Don’t Have to Carry It All)
- Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, March 9
- Robin Arzón (Peloton’s head instructor; Strong Baby)
- Lauren Iannotti (Oscar party tips)
- Andy Serkis (Luther: The Fallen Sun)
- Friday, March 10
- Bill Kramer (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO)
- Kelley Carter and Mike Muse with Oscars predictions
- Oscars trophy presenters from the Academy Gold Rising program
- Diane Warren (Applause)
