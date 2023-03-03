Loungefly Makes SXSW Debut Next Week With Christy Carlson Romano

It's official! Loungefly will be making its debut at SXSW from March 12-15, and will host a panel with actress Christy Carlson Romano, an immersive and sensory booth experience, product showcase, and a happy hour event!

What’s Happening:

Loungefly, Funko’s fan-forward lifestyle brand, today announced plans to celebrate their official debut at South by Southwest (SXSW) with an immersive fan experience (Booth #1419) from March 12-15, 2023.

The leading collectible fashion company will also host a celebrity panel with Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible, Even Stevens ), happy hour event and product showcase for SXSW badge holders.

), happy hour event and product showcase for SXSW badge holders. Fans are invited to wander through a photo-worthy experience, offering visitors the chance to explore the latest innovative fashion accessories and trends through inspired rooms.

Select Loungefly accessories will be available for purchase on-site and online at Loungefly.com. Loungefly’s presence at SXSW will include: Immersive Fan Experience (Booth #1235; March 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT) – A walkthrough, photo-worthy experience inspired by Loungefly’s newest sensory accessories, including a feel-good room of plush, the flavorful scent of delicious treats and a must-see glow-in-the-dark space. SXSW x Loungefly Happy Hour (In front of Booth #1235; March 13 from 3-4 p.m. CT) – Fans are invited to visit the booth for a Happy Hour featuring Loungefly’s creative visionaries as they discuss the newest and most sought-after collectible accessories. Celebrity Panel (Austin Convention Center, The Next Stage; March 14 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT) – Moderated by StyleCaster Entertainment Editor Sophie Hanson, the brand will host Liz DeSilva, Loungefly's Senior Vice President of Creative, and actress Christy Carlson Romano for an intimate discussion about innovative fashion trends, fandom, pop culture and finding purpose through passion.

Fans can stay up-to-date with Loungefly’s activities, experiences and products at SXSW by visiting Loungefly.com and following the brand on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

You can catch Loungefly at SXSW March 12-15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, at Booth #1235 at the Austin Convention Center.

What They’re Saying: