Mickey and Minnie Statues Installed Atop New Fountain in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park

Mickey and Minnie look like they’re having the time of their lives atop the new fountain for CenTOONial Park in Mickey’s Toontown, which was just installed this morning.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account

The installation marks another exciting milestone as the popular land is just weeks away from reopening at Disneyland.

Guests can see this new fountain when Mickey’s Toontown reopens at Disneyland Park on March 19th.

More on Mickey’s Toontown:

The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will provide open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unwind, starting with CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the land.

CenTOONial Park will be anchored by two new interactive play experiences; a beautiful fountain featuring water tables designed for play that invite guests to have a sensory experience, plus a nearby dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore.

Over in Goofy’s neck of the woods, you’ll find Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, as shown in the aerial rendering of the area above.

Donald’s Boat

For those wanting to get a little “nutty,” you can head over to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, where Mickey’s Toontown’s favorite tinkerer, Gadget Hackwrench, has created a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster for the town’s tiniest citizens.

And at Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House

You may even be able to visit with Mickey and Minnie while you’re there, should they be home.

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

And when you feel a snack attack coming on, you’ll be able to turn to two new places to appease your appetites in the land: Café Daisy, where acclaimed culinary expert, Daisy Duck, serves up diner classics at her sidewalk table eatery; and the Toontown Farmers Market at Good Boy! Grocers, a friendly roadside stand, offering grab-and-go drinks and treats.