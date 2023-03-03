Photos: New Merchandise at 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicked off today and we took a stroll around the park to check out all of the new merchandise.

Guests visiting the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will get the chance to commemorate their visit with all kinds of great new merchandise for the event.

As always there is some great apparel for guests to sport as they enjoy the festival as well, including a new Spirit Jersey, a Magic Key Holder-exclusive tee and a grape button down shirt.

Of course, there are some special Mickey ears and collectible pins for the event as well.

Corkcicle provides the official drinkware of the Food & Wine Festival, with two different options.

And finally, there is also some festival kitchenware, including a decorative towel, trashcan-inspired salt and pepper shakers and a decorative cutting board.

The 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs through April 25, 2023.

Want to see more from the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? Check out our Walk and Talk below: