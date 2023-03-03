Disney Channel Releases New Trailer For Upcoming Third Season of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs”

Disney Channel has revealed the trailer for the third season of their award-winning series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, and it will have everyone wondering…What is lurking in Room 205?

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television revealed today the trailer and key art for season three of the Disney Channel series Secrets of Sulphur Springs .

. The series, created and executive produced by Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., who serves as showrunner and executive producer, follows the adventures of Griffin Campbell and his family when they move into The Tremont, a hotel with a paranormal past. The Children's and Family Emmy Awards-nominated series premieres on Friday, March 24. All episodes are available the next day on Disney+.