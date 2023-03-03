This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 6th-10th:

Monday, March 6 – Remarkable Restarts Cory Moses (surviving a life-threatening bike accident) Curtis McDowald (Olympic fence) Couple shares how they found love with each other after a tragic loss of a husband and friend A mom of three on what triggered her weight loss journey and a whole new career

Tuesday, March 7 – Catching up With Coco Exclusive interview with Coco Austin

Wednesday, March 8 – Menopause: What to Know Tamron hosts a conversation with a panel of women as young as 25 on their menopause journey. Dr. Sharon Malone, (Expert on health challenges associated with menopause) Beverly Johnson (Supermodel)

Thursday, March 9 – Tamron’s Las Vegas Show With Usher! Special episode from Las Vegas with Usher Winners of the Usher superfan contest Tamron stops by the Graceland Chapel to be a witness at an Elvis-officiated wedding

Friday, March 10 – Mysteries Uncovered Janelle Monáe ( Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ) Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg ( How to Murder Your Husband ) Aniya Smith (Abandoned as a baby; finally found her birth family)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.