Play Along With The 95th Academy Awards with Oscars Pick’em Game

Can you predict the winners of The Oscars? Play for FREE and compete for prizes when you watch The Oscars Live Sunday, March 12th, on ABC!

What’s Happening:

As part of the Oscars Fun building up to the big event on Sunday, March 12th, ABC and Oscars.com are hosting the Oscars Pick’em game!

For those of us who view The Oscars as our entertainment Super Bowl, ESPN

The game is perfect for office pools, Oscars parties or simple second screen engagement while you watch the show.

Also, this year there are exclusive prizes for people who pick the most winners. The Grand Prize Winner will receive an Oscars All-Star Winner prize package: a 3-day/2-night trip for two to LA and tickets to the 2024 Oscars Watch Party at the Academy Museum! Also, there are ten First Prize packs that each include an official Oscars tote, water bottle, notebook, pen, and beanie!

For a complete list of nominations, including those from The Walt Disney Company, check out our full list here.