Review: “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” Returns for Season 2 with More Uplifting Conversations

We’re right in the middle of Women’s History Month and one of the ways Disney+ is celebrating women is with season 2 of Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. The delightful conversation series is back with 12 new guests featured across four episodes that are the perfect dose of support, empowerment and celebration women of any age can enjoy.

At the heart of it all is Robin Roberts, who’s gathered a group of friends to discuss a variety of topics spanning everything from careers, illness, and motherhood to forgiveness, self confidence and grace. And yes, it’s delightful as the first iteration. This season she speaks with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin and Brooke Shields about community; Loni Love, Kelly Osbourne and Chrissy Metz about grace; Chloe Kim, Rita Wilson and Kyla Pratt about fulfillment; and Dionne Warwick, Hayley Kiyoko, and Yaya DaCosta about certainty.

Once again Roberts and her guests meet in beautiful, cozy locations that are warm, inviting and intimate. Whether tuning in from a TV, computer or smart device, you’ll feel right at home and instantly wish you could physically share the space with these ladies.

Beyond the settings, the thing that impresses me the most is the group selection for each conversation. Roberts, who serves as host and executive producer for the show, has put together a great lineup that features an unexpected blend of talents, careers and walks of life that truly compliment each other. Each woman has a unique contribution to the conversation, but they also share plenty of similarities and ones that everyone can relate to. In the episode about grace, the group discusses imposter syndrome, learning to embrace your flaws and practicing giving equal space to your strengths and struggles.

Much like Roberts who’s been very open with the public about many aspects of her life, Turning the Tables is grounded in reality. The conversations, praise and personal anecdotes are genuine, and while I might not share a personal connection with any of these women, their insights are that of a good friend, exactly the type of support you want.

As I said last season, Turning the Tables feels like it would really work in podcast format. As beautiful as they are, you don’t need the visuals to be able to embrace this series; the passion, emotion and support are present in everyone’s voices and it's clear that each woman is enjoying her time at the table. That said, I love that as a viewer I feel at home and welcomed to be part of something special. In the episode on community, Roberts mentions that these gatherings aren't networking but rather gardening. It’s a chance to plant and water seeds, to nurture each other on their individual journeys. I heartily agree.

Season 2 of Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts premieres on Disney+ March 15th. The series is

executive produced by Roberts along with LeBron James and The SpringHill Company.