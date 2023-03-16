ESPN’s Live UFC Audio Coverage to Air on SiriusXM Fight Nation

ESPN and SiriusXM have teamed up to give listeners nationwide access to ESPN’s live audio coverage of select UFC events on SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156), SiriusXM’s dedicated combat sports channel.

What’s Happening:

Listeners tuning into SiriusXM Fight Nation will hear the live call from the UFC audio on ESPN networks, giving them access to the excitement of the UFC on the SiriusXM radios in their cars or anywhere they go with the SXM App.

As part of the agreement, SiriusXM subscribers can hear the English-language, live UFC audio broadcast of all UFC Fight Night events – from beginning-to-end –, the UFC PPV Early Prelims and Prelims, and Dana White’s Contender Series events.

Coverage begins this Saturday, March 18th live from London with the UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Early Prelims at 1:00 p.m. ET and the Prelims at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 exclusively on ESPN+

In the PPV main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards Kamaru Usman

What They’re Saying:

Matt Kenny, vice president of programming and acquisitions, ESPN, said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to give fans more access to our content. SiriusXM’s expansive reach will help us bring the excitement of UFC to a broader audience and provide additional ways for these very passionate fans to stay connected to the action.”

Eric Spitz, VP of Sports Programming, SiriusXM, said: "We've built SiriusXM Fight Nation to be a daily destination for fight fans to get the latest MMA news and talk about the sport's biggest matchups. ESPN's live UFC coverage is a tremendous addition to the channel and we're thrilled to give our subscribers access to so many great events, starting this Saturday with UFC 286."

About SiriusXM Fight Nation: