Photos / Video: Mickey’s Toontown Grand Reopening Dedication Ceremony

This morning, Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland was officially rededicated in a ceremony featuring Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock and the Disney Parks debut of Pete!

The Mayor of Toontown began the ceremony introducing Pluto, Donald, Daisy and even Pete, who made his Disney Parks debut this morning.

Mickey and Minnie then came out alongside Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. Mickey was wearing his new costume, which he’ll be found meeting guests with when out and about in the land.

Goofy and Clarabelle then joined the gang, alongside some dancers. Disneyland fans may notice the dancers carrying paint brushes from the former Mickey and the Magical Map show at the Fantasyland Theatre.

Mickey’s Toontown has officially been rededicated!

Watch Mickey's Toontown | Reopening Ceremony:

We were informed by an Imagineer that the podium from the original opening ceremony for Mickey’s Toontown was used for this event.

Following the ceremony, we had the chance to talk to Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Producer Elliott Rosenbaum, where he shared some details about the reimagined Mickey's Toontown:

More from Mickey’s Toontown: