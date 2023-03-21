See a Double Feature of “The Parent Trap” at The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre can be found in Hollywood, California, and The Parent Trap fans can see a double feature on April 1, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Catch a double feature of The Parent Trap on April 1, 2023, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.
- Showtime will be at 4:30 PM.
- You can purchase tickets for $30.
- For more information click here.
Tickets Include:
- 1 Reserved seat to both movies
- 1 Souvenir Credential
- 1 Small Popcorn
- 1 Beverage
About The Parent Trap (1998):
- In this update of a 1961 film, twins Annie and Hallie (Lindsay Lohan) are strangers until happenstance unites them. The preteen girls' divorced parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson), are living on opposite sides of the Atlantic, each with one child.
- After meeting at camp, American Hallie and British-raised Annie engineer an identity swap, giving both the chance to spend time with the parent they've missed.
- If the scheme works, it might just make the family whole again.