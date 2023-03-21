See a Double Feature of “The Parent Trap” at The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre can be found in Hollywood, California, and The Parent Trap fans can see a double feature on April 1, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Catch a double feature of The Parent Trap on April 1, 2023, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

on April 1, 2023, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Showtime will be at 4:30 PM.

You can purchase tickets for $30.

For more information click here

Tickets Include:

1 Reserved seat to both movies

1 Souvenir Credential

1 Small Popcorn

1 Beverage

About The Parent Trap (1998):