As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 3rd-8th:
- Monday, April 3
- Ali Wentworth and director Lana Wilson (Pretty Baby)
- Rob Lowe (Unstable)
- Performance by Kem: “Share My Life”
- Tuesday, April 4
- Chris Tucker (Air)
- Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett (mobility experts; Built to Move)
- Dr. Ian Smith (The Met Flex Diet)
- Wednesday, April 5
- Jason Bateman (Air)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
- Christine Ko (Dave)
- Thursday, April 6
- Marlon Wayans (Air)
- Laura Gassner Otting (Wonderhell)
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (ABC Audio podcast The Bookcase)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 7
- Preston Konrad (Lifestyle expert)
- Mike Greenberg and Paul Hembekides (Got Your Number)
- Saturday, April 8
- Malala Yousafzai (activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate)
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.