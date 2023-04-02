As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 3rd-8th:

Monday, April 3 Ali Wentworth and director Lana Wilson ( Pretty Baby ) Rob Lowe ( Unstable ) Performance by Kem: “Share My Life”

Tuesday, April 4 Chris Tucker ( Air ) Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett (mobility experts; Built to Move ) Dr. Ian Smith ( The Met Flex Diet )

Wednesday, April 5 Jason Bateman ( Air ) Ali Wong ( Beef ) Christine Ko ( Dave )

Thursday, April 6 Marlon Wayans ( Air ) Laura Gassner Otting ( Wonderhell ) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (ABC Audio podcast The Bookcase ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 7 Preston Konrad (Lifestyle expert) Mike Greenberg and Paul Hembekides ( Got Your Number )

Saturday, April 8 Malala Yousafzai (activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.