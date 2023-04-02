“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “Air,” Malala Yousafzai and More To Appear Week of April 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 3rd-8th:

  • Monday, April 3
    • Ali Wentworth and director Lana Wilson (Pretty Baby)
    • Rob Lowe (Unstable)
    • Performance by Kem: “Share My Life”
  • Tuesday, April 4
    • Chris Tucker (Air)
    • Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett (mobility experts; Built to Move)
    • Dr. Ian Smith (The Met Flex Diet)
  • Wednesday, April 5
    • Jason Bateman (Air)
    • Ali Wong (Beef)
    • Christine Ko (Dave)
  • Thursday, April 6
    • Marlon Wayans (Air)
    • Laura Gassner Otting (Wonderhell)
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (ABC Audio podcast The Bookcase
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson 
  • Friday, April 7
    • Preston Konrad (Lifestyle expert)
    • Mike Greenberg and Paul Hembekides (Got Your Number)
  • Saturday, April 8
    • Malala Yousafzai (activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate)
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

