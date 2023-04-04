Peter Parker and MJ's past and present collide in the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 on sale May 10.
What’s Happening:
- Since the start of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, fans have waited anxiously to find out the answer to the haunting question, “WHAT DID PETER DO?”
- That mystery is finally being unraveled in current issues, but the full scope of the story will be revealed in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 on May 10.
- In this monumental issue, readers will discover what occurred to Mary Jane Watson in the alternate dimension she was trapped in for years.
- The issue will pack a heavy emotional punch and directly lead into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, the most shocking issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in 50 years.
- Fans can get a first look at the secrets behind MJ’s journey in new interior artwork by superstar artist Kaare Andrews.
- Andrews comes on board for this double-sized issue to take readers through MJ’s dramatic last few years, while John Romita Jr. picks up where things left off as Spidey deals with the consequences of his actions!
- To celebrate this landmark, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 will also have a host of stunning variant covers to choose from including a pair by John Romita Jr. spotlighting Peter Parker’s two great loves, a stunning pinup of MJ by Greg Land, an homage to MJ’s first appearance by Ed McGuiness that showcases her new “jackpot” powers, and more.
- Check out the covers and pages now and find out what MJ was up to in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 on May 10.
- For more information, visit Marvel.com.