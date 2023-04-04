Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Dated Pins, Disney100, “The Lion King”

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fourteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes pins to celebrate Teachers, Graduation, Nurses and Earth Day plus some new D100 styles and other fun designs.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Our favorite Disney retailer, shopDisney, is delivering a fun assortment of pins to commemorate important dates in 2023, two Disney100 offerings, designs themed to The Lion King and a fantastic National Geographic Elephant pin.
- Honor the Teacher, Graduate, or Nurse in your life with a Dated pin celebrating their “Day,” then commemorate Earth Day together with a pin featuring Bambi and his skunk friend, Flower.
- Disney100 introduces a new wave of mystery pins from the Unified Characters Collection that launched on April 3rd. There’s also a lanyard to help you start your D100 pin collection.
- The Lion King gets a little more love with a Simba 4-pin set and blind box series. Speaking of blind boxes, there’s also a Disney rabbits series featuring Rabbit, Miss Bunny, March Hare, Thumper and more.
- Finally, a new National Geographic Elephant collection has launched and includes a beautiful pin with the brand’s signature yellow frame.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
It’s a new month and that means new pin styles! Disney celebrates several National “Days'' including Teachers, Graduation, Nurses, and Earth Day festivities. Disney100 gives us a fantastic lanyard as well as a mystery set from the Unified Characters collection; and things wrap up with The Lion King and National Geographic designs.
2023 “Day” Celebrations
Yoda Teacher's Day 2023 Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release
Bambi and Flower Earth Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release
Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Graduation Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release
Donald and Daisy Duck Nurses Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release
Disney100
Disney100 Unified Characters Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release
Mystery Pins and The Lion King
Reigning Rabbits Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release
The Lion King "I Just Can't Wait to be King" Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release
National Geographic
National Geographic Elephant Pin – Limited Release
More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
- A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 7 am PT.
- The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
- Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.
Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!