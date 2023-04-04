Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Dated Pins, Disney100, “The Lion King”

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fourteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes pins to celebrate Teachers, Graduation, Nurses and Earth Day plus some new D100 styles and other fun designs.

Our favorite Disney retailer, shopDisney, is delivering a fun assortment of pins to commemorate important dates in 2023, two Disney100 offerings, designs themed to The Lion King and a fantastic National Geographic Elephant pin.

Disney100 introduces a new wave of mystery pins from the Unified Characters Collection

The Lion King gets a little more love with a Simba 4-pin set and blind box series. Speaking of blind boxes, there’s also a Disney rabbits series featuring Rabbit, Miss Bunny, March Hare, Thumper and more.

Finally, a new National Geographic Elephant collection has launched and includes a beautiful pin with the brand’s signature yellow frame.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

2023 “Day” Celebrations

Yoda Teacher's Day 2023 Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Bambi and Flower Earth Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Graduation Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release

Donald and Daisy Duck Nurses Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release

Disney100

Disney100 Pin Lanyard

Disney100 Unified Characters Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release

Mystery Pins and The Lion King

Reigning Rabbits Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

The Lion King "I Just Can't Wait to be King" Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Simba Pin Set – The Lion King

National Geographic

National Geographic Elephant Pin – Limited Release

