National Geographic Releases Trailer For “Charles: In His Own Words” Debuting Later This Month

Days before the coronation of the 62nd British Monarch King Charles III, National Geographic has released the trailer for Charles: In His Own Words, a documentary special that provides a rare view into the real Charles behind the headlines.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic has announced and released a trailer for a new documentary special, providing a rare view into the real Charles just days before his coronation as the 62nd British Monarch King.
- To tie in with the upcoming coronation of King Charles, National Geographic has announced a brand-new documentary called Charles: In His Own Words, which is going to premiere on the National Geographic channel in the United States at 10/9c on Friday, April 28th 2023, available the next day on Hulu and on Disney+ on May 5th 2023. As of press time, no international release date has been announced.
- The UK hasn’t had a king for nearly three-quarters of a century, until now…His Majesty King Charles III is inarguably among the most renowned and media-scrutinized public figures in the world, but at the same time, one of the least understood. Once the longest-serving heir to the British throne, the King prepares for his official coronation in May while adjusting to a vastly different spotlight as sovereign. Is the world prepared to distinguish the man from his public persona?
- A rare view into the real Charles, Charles: In His Own Words traces back to the beginning, revealing the formative events that have influenced the man, former Prince and the King he was destined to be.
- From the creators of the acclaimed National Geographic Documentary Film Diana: In Her Own Words, this unique portrait of a monarch sifts through a treasure trove of rare, unheard and never-before-seen archival material to tell the definitive and surprising story of Charles through his very own words and those who’ve known him best.
