National Geographic Releases Trailer For “Charles: In His Own Words” Debuting Later This Month

What’s Happening:

To tie in with the upcoming coronation of King Charles, National Geographic has announced a brand-new documentary called Charles: In His Own Words, which is going to premiere on the National Geographic channel in the United States at 10/9c on Friday, April 28th 2023, available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The UK hasn't had a king for nearly three-quarters of a century, until now…His Majesty King Charles III is inarguably among the most renowned and media-scrutinized public figures in the world, but at the same time, one of the least understood. Once the longest-serving heir to the British throne, the King prepares for his official coronation in May while adjusting to a vastly different spotlight as sovereign. Is the world prepared to distinguish the man from his public persona?

A rare view into the real Charles, Charles: In His Own Words traces back to the beginning, revealing the formative events that have influenced the man, former Prince and the King he was destined to be.

A rare view into the real Charles, Charles: In His Own Words traces back to the beginning, revealing the formative events that have influenced the man, former Prince and the King he was destined to be.

From the creators of the acclaimed National Geographic Documentary Film Diana: In Her Own Words, this unique portrait of a monarch sifts through a treasure trove of rare, unheard and never-before-seen archival material to tell the definitive and surprising story of Charles through his very own words and those who've known him best.

