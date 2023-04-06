Hulu Adding Three New Titles to Its Original Documentary Lineup

According to Variety, Hulu is adding three new titles to its original documentary lineup.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu will be adding three new titles to its list of original documentaries.
  • This includes Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, Queenmaker: The Making of An It Girl, and The Jewel Thief.

About Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: (according to Hulu)

  • Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage.
  • Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?

About Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl: (according to MRC)

  • Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl reveals the story behind the now-defunct Park Avenue Peerage blog.
  • In the height of heiress-era NYC, an anonymous blogger infiltrated Manhattan’s elite, bringing socialite celebrity to new heights.
  • When the website’s creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not who anybody expected.

About The Jewel Thief: (according to Hulu)

  • The Jewel Thief will give the unbelievable first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history.
  • Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.
