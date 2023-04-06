Hulu Adding Three New Titles to Its Original Documentary Lineup

According to Variety, Hulu is adding three new titles to its original documentary lineup.

Hulu will be adding three new titles to its list of original documentaries.

This includes Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, Queenmaker: The Making of An It Girl, and The Jewel Thief.

About Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: (according to Hulu)

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage.

Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?

About Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl: (according to MRC)

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl reveals the story behind the now-defunct Park Avenue Peerage blog.

In the height of heiress-era NYC, an anonymous blogger infiltrated Manhattan's elite, bringing socialite celebrity to new heights. When the website's creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not who anybody expected.

When the website’s creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not who anybody expected.

About The Jewel Thief: (according to Hulu)

The Jewel Thief will give the unbelievable first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history.

Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.