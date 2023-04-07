The Dark X-Men Assemble Against a World That Fears Them During the “Fall of X”

Since 2019’s revolutionary House of X and Powers of X series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever? Following July’s X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as Fall of X. As the X-Men struggle to pull themselves together after their shattering defeat, Madelyne Pryor takes charge with her own twisted team of X-Men in Dark X-Men.

What’s Happening:

) and drawn by Jonas Scharf ( ), will star a squad of X-Men unlike any other you’ve seen before: Madelyne Pryor, Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Azazel, Zero, Albert, and Emplate. This deadly group will band together to fill the void left by the X-Men, and are seemingly the perfect team to combat the harsh conditions of the Fall of X. Their hearts are in the right place but under the unpredictable leadership of the Goblin Queen and operating out of New York’s new Limbo Embassy, will this team’s dark ways turn the tide for mutantkind or make things far worse? Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. Havok, Archangel, and Gambit have served on teams before…but never one that looks like this! And how does Gimmick, breakout star of Children of the Atom and 2023’s Marvel ’s Voices: Pride , fall under the Goblin Queen’s sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!

Dark X-Men #1 hits comic book stores on August 16th.

