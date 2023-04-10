The Walt Disney Company Accepting Applications for the 2023 Disney Accelerator

The Walt Disney Company is accepting applications from innovative growth stage companies for the 2023 Disney Accelerator program.
- The Walt Disney Company announced that they are now accepting applications for the 2023 Disney Accelerator.
- This is a business development program that is designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world.
- This program is in its eighth year and is said to begin in July and will end with a demo day in the fall.
- All applications are due by May 15th, 2023.
- This builds on Disney's almost century-long history of leveraging technology to have unparalleled storytelling and immersive experiences for audiences around the world.
- The 2023 Disney Accelerator is open to companies in their growth stage with a vision of making an impact on entertainment and technology in the future.
- All participants will be able to work with the creativity, imagination, and expertise of Disney. They will receive mentorship and guidance from the company's leadership team.
- Since this program launched in 2014, there have been many companies who have been apart and continue to collaborate with different divisions, making great strides in their industries, including:
- CAMP, the Family Experience Company,
- Mojo Vision
- Kahoot!
- Epic Games
- If you want to find out more information or find out where to apply you can do so by clicking here.