Photos: New World Celebration Directional Signage Appears at EPCOT

New directional signage has been installed near the exit of Spaceship Earth in World Celebration, featuring a new style we haven’t seen before at EPCOT.

This new, tall directional signage can be found at the newly reopened west exit of Project Tomorrow, the Spaceship Earth post-show. From this direction in the photo above, straight ahead leads to the park exit and left leads to The Seas and The Land via the newly opened pathway. Interestingly, while heading right will eventually take you towards World Discovery, currently that path is still blocked off by construction walls.

Also, if you look above The Seas and The Land, you’ll see a covered over space which will eventually direct guests to Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

The World Celebration logo is featured on the side of the signage. It’s likely we’ll see more of these pop up around the central area of EPCOT as work finishes up on Journey of Water and CommuniCore Hall & Plaza.

