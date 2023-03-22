Photos: New Pathway Opens at EPCOT Connecting Spaceship Earth and World Nature

As construction on the new additions World Nature and World Celebration continue at EPCOT, a new pathway has opened allowing easier access for guests from the exit of Spaceship Earth to World Nature.

As guests head past The Seas with Nemo & Friends towards Spaceship Earth, they can now hang a right towards Project Tomorrow, the Spaceship Earth post-show.

This new pathway takes guests through a corridor of construction walls, with the edge of the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction, off to the right.

The pathway opens up to the west exit of Spaceship Earth, which has been blocked off for many months now.

Looking back towards the new pathway.

From here, guests can proceed under Spaceship Earth and towards the park exit.

The temporary shortcut to the park exit cutting through a backstage area remains accessible, for now at least.

Journey of Water and the new CommuniCore Hall & Plaza will open at EPCOT in late 2023.