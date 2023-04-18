United Family Healthcare Announced as Shanghai Disney Resort’s Official Medical Service Provider

Shanghai Disney Resort and United Family Healthcare have announced a multi-year resort alliance, introducing United Family Healthcare as the resort’s official medical service provider.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort and United Family Healthcare, one of the leading private and premium healthcare providers in China, have entered into a multi-year resort alliance, introducing United Family Healthcare as Shanghai Disney Resort’s official medical service provider. Under this new alliance, United Family Healthcare is supporting the operations of all First Aid locations at Shanghai Disney Resort, delivering clinical medical services in support of the resort’s commitment to promoting safe and fun experiences for all guests and care for Cast.

Since opening, Shanghai Disney Resort has continuously strived to create a happy and comfortable experience for all, where guest and Cast health and safety are paramount.

Under the new alliance, United Family Healthcare will become the medical service provider for Shanghai Disney Resort’s three First Aid stations, located in Shanghai Disneyland at Mickey Avenue and Tomorrowland, and in Disneytown, offering medical care for both guests and Cast if and when they need it.

This enhanced relationship allows for seamless communication with United Family Healthcare services as needed should our guests have health care questions throughout their visit.

Additionally, as part of this alliance, the two organizations will explore bringing United Family Healthcare patients and their families additional welcoming and comforting enhancements with Disney elements in United Family Healthcare’s pediatric locations in the Chinese mainland.

What They’re Saying: