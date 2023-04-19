Geena Davis Stops By TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World

Oscar-Winning Actor Geena Davis stopped by the Walt Disney World Resort recently and took a ride into the game grid of TRON on the newest attraction at Magic Kingdom.

Oscar-winning actor, Geena Davis, “Enters the Grid” at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on March 9, 2023. Davis, a passionate advocate for gender equality in entertainment, took a tour of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise during Women’s History Month.

She was guided by Missy Renard, a Walt Disney Imagineer who worked on the highly anticipated attraction.

While touring the attraction, Renard explained much of the lighting system and how the new attraction takes on a new life at night.

She also explained to Davis that the ride system is different, putting riders into a position as though they were riding a motorcycle, or in this case, a lightcycle.

From there, Davis was “digitized” and entered the world of TRON, where she admired the launching process before strapping into the vehicle for a ride on the attraction for herself.

Davis is no stranger to the world of Disney. For the company, she has voiced Princess "Peri" Persephone in Doc McStuffins and played the titular character of the 1994 Hollywood Pictures film Angie .

The new TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom officially opened on April 4th, inviting Walt Disney World guests to leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in a quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from the cult classic film, TRON. There, they will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid's most menacing Programs, surging past fierce opponents as they attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure their team's victory.

