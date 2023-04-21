First Episode of Disney and LEGO Web Series Debuts With Princess Themed LEGO Go Karts

Continuing the celebration marking 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, better known as Disney100, Disney and LEGO have introduced the first episode of their new web series, Making Wonder the Series, featuring LEGO Go-Karts inspired by favorite Disney Princesses.

What’s Happening:

Just a few days ago, Disney and LEGO teased an exciting new web series exclusively on Disney YouTube, Making Wonder .

. The new YouTube series combines the imagination of Disney storytelling with the creativity of LEGO building through LEGO brick challenges. Each week, an inspirational creator will be challenged to bring LEGO Disney experiences to life, showing the power of LEGO play in fostering creativity, intellectual curiosity, and problem solving.

The first episode in the series is now available and features Belgian race car driver and TV presenter, Naomi Schiff, as she takes part in a thrilling race against series host, Nicole Laeno, in Cinderella and Jasmine-inspired go-karts made with LEGO bricks.