“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Yvette Nicole Brown, Rainn Wilson and More to Appear Week of April 24th

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:

Monday, April 24 – Shooting My Shot Chef Carla Hall ( Sweet Heritage ) Kim Gravel (QVC star; Collecting Confidence ) Harlem Globetrotters (Sneak peek behind the scenes of their massive world tour)

Tuesday, April 25 – Feeding My Soul Yvette Nicole Brown ( Frog and Toad ) Miranda Lambert ( Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen ) Daytime Exclusive Interview: Rainn Wilson ( Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution ) Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, April 26 – Tamron’s Most Memorable Moments Brooklinn Khoury (Model; professional skateboarder; shares healing process after being attacked by a pit bull in 2020) Celebration of some of the show’s most memorable interviews

Thursday, April 27 – From Zoom to In the Room Byron Allen (Allen Media Group) Tamron finally gets to meet some of her most inspiring guests in person! Christine Bronstein (Diagnosed with colon cancer, now back with an unbelievable update) Lauren and Ej Wynn introduce the Tam Fam to their miracle baby! Regina Migliucci-Delfino (Bronx family-owned pizzeria Mario’s)

Friday, April 28 – I Did it for the Culture Jermaine Dupri (collaboration with Curren$y; For Motivational Use Only Vol.1 ) Tony Shalhoub ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ) Michelle Figueroa (Founder of Good News Movement; A Good Thing Happened Today )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.