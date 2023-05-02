LEGO and Target Collaborating On a New Challenge: 100 Years of Fairytales

LEGO is collaborating with Target on a new challenge asking you to show your love for classic animated films.
What's Happening:
- We all remember our first Disney film, watching it on repeat, singing along, and discovering our favorite new character.
- But what does Disney mean to you?
For this challenge, they’re asking you to show your love for classic animation films using LEGO bricks by creating:
- Dioramas or iconic scenes
- Your favorite character or item, or
- What Disney means to you
Your submissions should also:
- Use between 50 and 800 LEGO elements in size approximately.
- At our discretion, we will reject any submissions that we believe to be under or over this brick limit.
- Bear in mind that using Minifigures that will require new molds, will reduce your chances during the judging phase.
How to win:
- A judging panel consisting of members of the LEGO Ideas Review Board and representatives from Disney and Target will select all the entries that participate in the Fan Vote.
- If your fairytale is more ‘Becoming a LEGO Fan Designer’ than riding in a carriage that used to be a pumpkin, you’re in luck!
- Just like the ‘What does family mean to you?’ challenge with Target, all entries that reach the Fan Vote phase could be a new LEGO Ideas Product!
- For full details on what the judges are looking for, see the ‘Judging’ section of the contest page.
- Five (5) entries will be part of the fan vote following the judging process.
The winning entry in the fan vote will be compensated as a Product Idea prize winner as outlined in the Product Idea guidelines and Terms of Service. Meaning they will receive the following:
- 1% of the total net sales of the product
- 10 complimentary copies of your LEGO Ideas set
- Credit and bio in set materials as the LEGO Ideas Fan Designer
Entry Deadline:
- Submit your entry no later than the 13th of June 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST.
- If you’re not sure what time zone you’re in, here’s a time zone converter.
- Head on over to the challenge page to read the challenge rules and get started.
Prizes:
- Entries that are selected to participate in the Fan Vote will receive the following:
- 43226 – Disney Duos
- 43227 – Villain Icons