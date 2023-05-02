LEGO and Target Collaborating On a New Challenge: 100 Years of Fairytales

LEGO is collaborating with Target on a new challenge asking you to show your love for classic animated films.

What's Happening:

We all remember our first Disney film, watching it on repeat, singing along, and discovering our favorite new character.

But what does Disney mean to you?

Once they, they’re collaborating with Target.

For this challenge, they’re asking you to show your love for classic animation films using LEGO bricks by creating:

Dioramas or iconic scenes

Your favorite character or item, or

What Disney means to you

Your submissions should also:

Use between 50 and 800 LEGO elements in size approximately.

At our discretion, we will reject any submissions that we believe to be under or over this brick limit.

Bear in mind that using Minifigures that will require new molds, will reduce your chances during the judging phase.

How to win:

A judging panel consisting of members of the LEGO Ideas Review Board and representatives from Disney and Target will select all the entries that participate in the Fan Vote.

If your fairytale is more ‘Becoming a LEGO Fan Designer’ than riding in a carriage that used to be a pumpkin, you’re in luck!

Just like the ‘ What does family mean to you?

For full details on what the judges are looking for, see the ‘Judging’ section of the contest page.

Five (5) entries will be part of the fan vote following the judging process.

The winning entry in the fan vote will be compensated as a Product Idea prize winner as outlined in the Product Idea guidelines and Terms of Service. Meaning they will receive the following:

1% of the total net sales of the product

10 complimentary copies of your LEGO Ideas set

Credit and bio in set materials as the LEGO Ideas Fan Designer

Entry Deadline:

Submit your entry no later than the 13th of June 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST.

If you’re not sure what time zone you’re in, here’s a time zone converter

Head on over to the challenge page

Prizes: