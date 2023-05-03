New 30 for 30 Documentary “The Minister of Defense” Will Examine the Life of NFL Great Reggie White

ESPN Films today announced that it is in production on a 30 for 30 documentary, The Minister of Defense, that examines the complex and sometimes controversial life of Reggie White, one of the greatest and most faith-driven players in NFL history.

Told in part through never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview filmed two months before his death, the film chronicles both White’s incredible dominance as one of the best defensive players ever and his spiritual journey as an ordained evangelical minister who questioned his blind faith toward the end of his life.

Along with interviews with teammates from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the film features Reggie’s son Jeremy who embarks on a journey to understand his father’s life, which ended tragically short at the age of 43.

The Minister of Defense is a portrait of a man who constantly strived to “do right” but found that sometimes there is no easy answer as to what “right” means.

The documentary will be directed by Ken Rodgers (Bullies of Baltimore, The Tuck Rule, The Two Bills) and Courtland Bragg (Hard Knocks: Training Camp, Hard Knocks: In-Season, All or Nothing).

