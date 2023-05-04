Cakeworthy Presents Cute and Casual Star Wars Styles That are Out of This World!

Star Wars Day is here and you can bet it’s been an exciting day of Disney parks experience, fantastic photo ops and exciting merchandise drops too! Over at Cakeworthy fans can celebrate the best of Star Wars every day with new apparel inspired by the Original Trilogy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Cakeworthy

For those who want to revel in the Sith life, there’s a Darth Vader button down and matching pair of shorts that are perfect to wear to the parks or your next movie marathon.

The dark lord is featured in a primary color scheme while a series of Stormtrooper helmets are thrown in for good measure.

Darth Vader™ Co-ord Button Up Shirt– Cakeworthy

Fans can celebrate the entire Original Trilogy with a Cutie Dress covered in small icons of beloved characters like Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Ewoks and even Jabba the Hutt. There’s also a pair of shorts spotliging the entire cast, but in a more traditional art style.

Star Wars™ Cutie Dress–Cakeworthy

Designed for comfort and style, this collection of Star Wars apparel is perfect for showing off your fandom anywhere you go, or for those times when you want to spend time on Batuu!

Star Wars™ Poster Mesh Top– Cakeworthy

New Star Wars styles are available now on Cakeworthy.com

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars™ Lunchbox Purse– Cakeworthy

Darth Vader™ Mesh Top– Cakeworthy

Star Wars™ Grogu™ Celestial Dress– Cakeworthy

Darth Vader™ Co-Ord Shorts– Cakeworthy

Star Wars™ AOP Sweat Shorts– Cakeworthy

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!