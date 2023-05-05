Character Posters Introduced For New Disney+ Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

Anticipation is growing for the new series, The Muppets Mayhem, on Disney+ and to help get fans excited, highly stylized new character posters have been introduced featuring the stars of the show, of both the Muppet and Human variety.

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to the premiere of the new series on Disney+, The Muppets Mayhem, the streamer has released new posters featuring the stars of the new series.

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lily Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

However, posters of the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including: Paula Abdul Steve Aoki David Bizarro Rachel Bloom Nicole Byer Sofia Carson Charlamagne Tha God Tommy Chong Billy Corgan Stephanie D’Abruzzo deadmau5 Desiigner Colton Dunn Morgan Freeman Susanna Hoffs James Hong Jennifer Irwin Karamo Kesha Tommy Lee Lil Nas X Riki Lindhome Cheech Marin Ziggy Marley Jack McBrayer Arden Myrin Nico Santos Kristen Schaal Ben Schwartz Ryan Seacrest Kevin Smith Chris Stapleton Danny Trejo Joe Lo Truglio “Weird Al” Yankovic Cedric Yarbrough Zedd

The Muppets Mayhem debuts on Disney+ on May 10th. You can check out our review of the new series, here