Character Posters Introduced For New Disney+ Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

Anticipation is growing for the new series, The Muppets Mayhem, on Disney+ and to help get fans excited, highly stylized new character posters have been introduced featuring the stars of the show, of both the Muppet and Human variety.
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer to the premiere of the new series on Disney+, The Muppets Mayhem, the streamer has released new posters featuring the stars of the new series.
- Individual posters for each of the members of the Muppets house band, The Electric Mayhem are featured, along with posters for the main human characters.
- The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
- With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lily Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- However, posters of the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:
- Paula Abdul
- Steve Aoki
- David Bizarro
- Rachel Bloom
- Nicole Byer
- Sofia Carson
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Tommy Chong
- Billy Corgan
- Stephanie D’Abruzzo
- deadmau5
- Desiigner
- Colton Dunn
- Morgan Freeman
- Susanna Hoffs
- James Hong
- Jennifer Irwin
- Karamo
- Kesha
- Tommy Lee
- Lil Nas X
- Riki Lindhome
- Cheech Marin
- Ziggy Marley
- Jack McBrayer
- Arden Myrin
- Nico Santos
- Kristen Schaal
- Ben Schwartz
- Ryan Seacrest
- Kevin Smith
- Chris Stapleton
- Danny Trejo
- Joe Lo Truglio
- “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Cedric Yarbrough
- Zedd
- The Muppets Mayhem debuts on Disney+ on May 10th. You can check out our review of the new series, here.
