Character Posters Introduced For New Disney+ Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Anticipation is growing for the new series, The Muppets Mayhem, on Disney+ and to help get fans excited, highly stylized new character posters have been introduced featuring the stars of the show, of both the Muppet and Human variety.

What’s Happening:

  • As we get closer to the premiere of the new series on Disney+, The Muppets Mayhem, the streamer has released new posters featuring the stars of the new series.
  • Individual posters for each of the members of the Muppets house band, The Electric Mayhem are featured, along with posters for the main human characters.
  • The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
  • With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lily Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
  • However, posters of the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:
    • Paula Abdul
    • Steve Aoki
    • David Bizarro
    • Rachel Bloom
    • Nicole Byer
    • Sofia Carson
    • Charlamagne Tha God
    • Tommy Chong
    • Billy Corgan
    • Stephanie D’Abruzzo
    • deadmau5
    • Desiigner
    • Colton Dunn
    • Morgan Freeman
    • Susanna Hoffs
    • James Hong
    • Jennifer Irwin
    • Karamo
    • Kesha
    • Tommy Lee
    • Lil Nas X
    • Riki Lindhome
    • Cheech Marin
    • Ziggy Marley
    • Jack McBrayer
    • Arden Myrin
    • Nico Santos
    • Kristen Schaal
    • Ben Schwartz
    • Ryan Seacrest
    • Kevin Smith
    • Chris Stapleton
    • Danny Trejo
    • Joe Lo Truglio
    • “Weird Al” Yankovic
    • Cedric Yarbrough
    • Zedd
  • The Muppets Mayhem debuts on Disney+ on May 10th. You can check out our review of the new series, here.

Disney+ Day 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney