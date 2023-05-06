Walt Disney World Cast Members Receive New Name Tags

Walt Disney World Cast Members are going out with the 50th “old” and in with a sparkly “new” with a set of brand new nametags.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Walt Disney World will notice that Cast Members are sporting new nametags on their next visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Starting today, Cast Members will soon receive their new name tags, replacing the ones they received to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the resort.

The new design features a gold star above the castle, representing cast members as the guiding light for The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The name tags also feature the hometown of the cast members, inspiring conversation with guests throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

Unlike those at the Disneyland Resort

Speculatively speaking, Disney Parks revealed that EPCOT would be the center of the Disney100 Celebrations later this year at Walt Disney World. With Destination D23 set for September, that could be when we learn more of what this entails, and another name tag switch could potentially be on the horizon.

Until then, these bright and shiny tags are sure to please Cast Members and guests alike at the Walt Disney World Resort.