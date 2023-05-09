Official Cover Art Revealed for New “The Electric Mayhem” Vinyl

Disney Music shared on their Twitter page the exclusive cover art for the new The Electric Mayhem vinyl, featuring music from The Muppets Mayhem.
What's Happening:
- The official cover art designed by Matt Taylor has been released for the new The Electric Mayhem vinyl.
- Currently, you can pre-order this album before its release date on May 12.
- After 45 years of rockin’ out, The Electric Mayhem, Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet goes on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
- With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.
