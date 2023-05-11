Two Episodes of Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” to Air Wednesday, May 31st on ABC

Two episodes of the Onyx Collective’s critically acclaimed docuseries The 1619 Project are set to make their broadcast debut May 31st on ABC.

What’s Happening:

ABC and Onyx Collective announced that the critically acclaimed docuseries The 1619 Project , an expansion of The 1619 Project initiative, created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, will make its broadcast debut Wednesday, May 31st (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

All episodes are now streaming on Hulu

Episode 101 – “Democracy”

Told through Pulitzer Prize-winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones’ personal story, historical events and the modern fights for voting rights, “Democracy” explores Black America’s centuries-long fight to democratize America and hold it to its founding ideals.

Episode 106 – “Justice”

Through Nikole Hannah-Jones’ family story and one Georgia community fighting for restitution, “Justice” examines the historical events that denied Black Americans the opportunity to build generational wealth and what is owed to descendants of slavery.

About The 1619 Project:

The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life. The series is hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, while Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.