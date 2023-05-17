Josh D’Amaro Will Participate in a Question and Answer Session in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

On Monday, May 22, Josh D'Amaro will be participating in a question and answer session in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference.
What's Happening:
- Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will participate in a question-and-answer session at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at approximately 9:20 a.m. ET/ 6:20 a.m. PT.
- To live stream this question and answer session click here.
About Josh D'Amaro:
- As Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro oversees the global hub where Disney stories, characters and franchises come to life.
- Disney Parks, Experiences and Products consists of Disney’s iconic travel and leisure businesses, which include six theme park-resort destinations in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business; and Disney’s global consumer products operations, which includes the world’s leading licensing business across toys, apparel, home goods, digital games and apps; the world’s largest children’s print publisher; Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.
- Before being named President of Walt Disney World in 2019, Josh was President of the Disneyland Resort, where he opened the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, and helped initiate development of an upcoming Marvel-themed land.