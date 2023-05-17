The City of San Diego is Suing SeaWorld for Millions of Dollars in Late Rent Payments

According to NBC 7, SeaWorld San Diego is being sued over 12 million dollars in late rent payments.
What's Happening:
- Guests have been visiting SeaWorld San Diego for more than 50 years and have had a good relationship with the city until now.
- The San Diego City Council voted unanimously this week to authorize a lawsuit against SeaWorld for rent that the city says it owes for parts of 2020 and 2021.
- "I’m not OK with the city being disrespected by SeaWorld," said council president Sean Elo-Rivera. "At a certain point, we have to draw a line in the sand and say that nobody is so special they shouldn’t pay their bills, especially when they have the means to do so," Elo-Rivera fumed.
- "It isn’t a small business that’s breaking under the weight of the pandemic, this is a corporation that just last week, in their quarterly reports for their investors, was touting record revenues and is just saying no," the councilman added.
- They're claiming that SeaWorld owes more than $10 million in overdue rent and another $2 million in interest and fees.
- "This is a ridiculous position for them to take," said Elliott. "They’re just thumbing their nose at the people who live here in the city and have leased them this prime real estate, this beautiful real estate, what an honor for them and then not to pay the city of San Diego, that’s ridiculous."
- A lawsuit is going to be filed in the next 30 to 45 days unless SeaWorld is able to pay.
- Here is a statement that NBC 7 received when they reached out to SeaWorld San Diego about the lawsuit.
- "While as a matter of policy we don’t comment on potential litigation, we have enjoyed a long relationship with the City and remain hopeful that we can resolve this matter. We have partnered with the City for nearly 60 years – conducting thousands of animal rescues, numerous recycling drives and many other events. We also have paid more than $146 million in lease payments to the City of San Diego since 2010. We appreciate all the City has done and we look forward to addressing this situation."